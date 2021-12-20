In pictures: 1981 businesses which are still recalled 40 years on from these adverts

The decades may have rolled past, but the names of these traders continue to resonate among many people.
How many do you remember - and is your favourite missing?
Enjoy this pre-Christmas trip down memory lane.
1. 1981 memories ...
We're pretty sure everyone in Kirkcaldy went to the Pancake Place at some stage.
Little changed inside it over the many years it was based in Kirk Wynd.
In 19081 you could enjoy its weekly specials for just £1.65 ..!
2. 1981 memories ...
The Abbotshall Hotel was once the go-to place for functions and nights out.
It was also known as The Abbey, but, back in 1981, its entertainment included Radio Forth DJs and go-go dancers - not, we hasten to add, on the same night!
3. 1981 memories ...
The High Level Hotel will probably be best known to many people as Smithy's pub, run by the legendary Mike Gilbert.
The Mitchell Street premises then became a supermarket but, sadly, it has been unused for a number of years.
4. 1981 memories ...
Funkies was a familiar sight at the very end of the High Street as you headed to the harbour.
Run by the late Roy McNab, it was the go-to place for all DIY needs.
It later became HSS, and the building was bought recently.
