In Pictures: 40 photos from Kirkcaldy schools across the decades

They capture landmark moments such as the first days at primary and the last day of P7 to special awards and fundraisers organised by pupils, staff and parents. This gallery captures some of the memories ...
1. Kirkcaldy school days
Kirkcaldy West Primary School, Class P1M - June 2022 Photo: Fife Photo Agency
2. Kirkcaldy school days
Kirkcaldy West Primary School pupils claimed team gold at the Scottish Schools Primary Road Relay Championships at Grangemouth. The P7 trio completed the 3 x one mile race in 15 minutes 36 seconds, twenty-eight seconds clear of Priorsford Primary. Pictured are the winning team: from left – Poppy Fairbairn, Katie Sandialnds, reserve Charlotte McDougall and Holly Ovens. Photo: Submitted
3. Kirkcaldy school days
David Torrance MSP Kirkcaldy Christmas Card Competition winner Poppy Fairbairn,(Kirkcaldy West PS) and runners up Emma Whitehill from Capshard Primary School, Kaitlyn Norrie from Torbain Primary School and Katie Sandilands from Kirkcaldy West Primary School. Photo: Submitted
4. Kirkcaldy school days
A team from the West Primary School in Kirkcaldy won the Raith Rovers Challenge Shield in 1972. Photo: Fife Free Press