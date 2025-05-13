A 1991 summer fun photo-call for these Glenrothes youngsters, nine-year olds Lisa Harris and Lee Clune. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.placeholder image
A 1991 summer fun photo-call for these Glenrothes youngsters, nine-year olds Lisa Harris and Lee Clune. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

In Pictures: a gallery from 1991 featuring football teams, school and scouts' events

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 13th May 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 15:36 BST
Can it really be three decades since these photographs were taken?

They all came from the archives of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, and first appeared in the paper early in 1991.

They feature a snapshot of the groups and individuals whose successes and fundraising efforts all made the news pages that year.

This image caught our eye in the archives. It features Thomas Moyes from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, and his letters written to famous people - but no other information. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

1. Down memory lane

This image caught our eye in the archives. It features Thomas Moyes from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, and his letters written to famous people - but no other information. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
An unidentified group of youngsters from a Glenrothes playgroup pictured in 1991. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

2. Down memory lane

An unidentified group of youngsters from a Glenrothes playgroup pictured in 1991. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
A 1991 promo photo from Fife band, Summerfield Blues, featuring (from left) Dave Sinclair, Dave Arcari, Steve Bell and Andy Carr. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette.

3. Down memory lane

A 1991 promo photo from Fife band, Summerfield Blues, featuring (from left) Dave Sinclair, Dave Arcari, Steve Bell and Andy Carr. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Action from a 1991 football match between Southwood and South Parks Primary Schools, held at the Fife Institute in Glenrothes. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

4. Down memnory lane

Action from a 1991 football match between Southwood and South Parks Primary Schools, held at the Fife Institute in Glenrothes. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice