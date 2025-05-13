In Pictures: a gallery from 1991 featuring football teams, school and scouts' events

They all came from the archives of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, and first appeared in the paper early in 1991.
They feature a snapshot of the groups and individuals whose successes and fundraising efforts all made the news pages that year.
1. Down memory lane
This image caught our eye in the archives. It features Thomas Moyes from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, and his letters written to famous people - but no other information. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
2. Down memory lane
An unidentified group of youngsters from a Glenrothes playgroup pictured in 1991. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Down memory lane
A 1991 promo photo from Fife band, Summerfield Blues, featuring (from left) Dave Sinclair, Dave Arcari, Steve Bell and Andy Carr. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted
4. Down memnory lane
Action from a 1991 football match between Southwood and South Parks Primary Schools, held at the Fife Institute in Glenrothes. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette