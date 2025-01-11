In Pictures: a gallery from 1991 featuring Glenrothes Tech, schools, pubs and fundraisers

Many haven’t been seen since, so enjoy this trip down memory lane to more than 30 years ago ...
A step back to 1991 and an amateur theatre group production at, we think, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. The photo caption only says “The Baron” - the photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
Red Nose Day fun from 1991 at Glenwood Library in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
Students at Glenrothes College pictured in 1991 around a computer controlled machine,. They are pictured with lecturer Ian Thomson from the college’s technical division. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
A 1991 photo-call for these youngsters at Caskieberran Primary School in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
