In Pictures: a gallery from 1991 featuring Glenrothes Tech, schools, pubs and fundraisers

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Jan 2025, 15:22 GMT
These photos first appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, in 1991.

Many haven’t been seen since, so enjoy this trip down memory lane to more than 30 years ago ...

A step back to 1991 and an amateur theatre group production at, we think, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. The photo caption only says “The Baron” - the photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

A step back to 1991 and an amateur theatre group production at, we think, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. The photo caption only says “The Baron” - the photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

Red Nose Day fun from 1991 at Glenwood Library in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

Red Nose Day fun from 1991 at Glenwood Library in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Students at Glenrothes College pictured in 1991 around a computer controlled machine,. They are pictured with lecturer Ian Thomson from the college’s technical division. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

Students at Glenrothes College pictured in 1991 around a computer controlled machine,. They are pictured with lecturer Ian Thomson from the college’s technical division. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

A 1991 photo-call for these youngsters at Caskieberran Primary School in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

A 1991 photo-call for these youngsters at Caskieberran Primary School in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

