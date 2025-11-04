In pictures: a gallery of 39 archive photos from high schools in Glenrothes

They feature pupils and teachers from Glenwood, Glenrothes and Auchmuty High Schools across the decades from the 1970s to the early 2000s, and are sure to spark many great memories.
Auchmuty High School's Netball teams rounded off another successful year with the S3 team winning the Scottish Schools Cup Silver Section. The competition involved schools from all over Scotland, culminating in an all Fife final against Woodmill High School. Auchmuty played extremely well to secure a 26-17 victory over Woodmill. Photo: Submitted
Amy Cunningham, left and Karen McKay - Auchmuty High School pupils who were chosen for the National Youth Orchestra in 2009. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
A 2009 CSI award at Auchmuty High School - pictured are Caroline Thomson, Kirsten Hemphill, Leah Crichton, Kira Seath, Judd Clark, Ellisa Weeden and Gemma Casey. Photo: Submitted
In 2010, Blair Wilson of Auchmuty High School represented East of Scotland District in the Regional Final of the Rotary Young Chef Competition at South Lanarkshire College Photo: Submitted