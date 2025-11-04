Fife Free Press bulletin, October 29.

In pictures: a gallery of 39 archive photos from high schools in Glenrothes

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:25 GMT
These photos capture just some of the many events and celebrations at secondary schools across Glenrothes.

They feature pupils and teachers from Glenwood, Glenrothes and Auchmuty High Schools across the decades from the 1970s to the early 2000s, and are sure to spark many great memories.

To see a gallery of photos from Kirkcaldy schools please go here

Auchmuty High School's Netball teams rounded off another successful year with the S3 team winning the Scottish Schools Cup Silver Section. The competition involved schools from all over Scotland, culminating in an all Fife final against Woodmill High School. Auchmuty played extremely well to secure a 26-17 victory over Woodmill.

1. Glenrothes school days

Auchmuty High School's Netball teams rounded off another successful year with the S3 team winning the Scottish Schools Cup Silver Section. The competition involved schools from all over Scotland, culminating in an all Fife final against Woodmill High School. Auchmuty played extremely well to secure a 26-17 victory over Woodmill. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Amy Cunningham, left and Karen McKay - Auchmuty High School pupils who were chosen for the National Youth Orchestra in 2009.

2. Glenrothes school days

Amy Cunningham, left and Karen McKay - Auchmuty High School pupils who were chosen for the National Youth Orchestra in 2009. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
A 2009 CSI award at Auchmuty High School - pictured are Caroline Thomson, Kirsten Hemphill, Leah Crichton, Kira Seath, Judd Clark, Ellisa Weeden and Gemma Casey.

3. Glenrothes school days

A 2009 CSI award at Auchmuty High School - pictured are Caroline Thomson, Kirsten Hemphill, Leah Crichton, Kira Seath, Judd Clark, Ellisa Weeden and Gemma Casey. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
In 2010, Blair Wilson of Auchmuty High School represented East of Scotland District in the Regional Final of the Rotary Young Chef Competition at South Lanarkshire College

4. Glenrothes school days

In 2010, Blair Wilson of Auchmuty High School represented East of Scotland District in the Regional Final of the Rotary Young Chef Competition at South Lanarkshire College Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
