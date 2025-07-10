In Pictures: a gallery of archive photos from Fife groups, schools and businesses

They form just a small selection from our archives which chronicle the lives and events of towns across the Kingdom going back generations. We also share our images on the Facebook page Fife Image Archive which welcomes your own submissions and comments.
1. Down memory lane
Customers and staff of the Caledonian Hotel, Leven, presenting a cheque for £1250 to Muscular Dystrophy UK in May 1983. Photo: East Fife Mail
2. Down memory lane
A 1996 photo of members of Leslie Amateur Dramatics - featuring A. Oliphant, Duncan Robertson, Marilyn Maule, John Grieve, Ralph Deann, Jean Geddie and in the front, Margo Imrie and Calum Shepherd. Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Down memory lane
Guests at a staff dance held by Glenrothes Development Corporation, c1974. Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Down memory lane
The ‘shows’ at the west end of Leven prom. Taylor’s and White’s were the two fairgrounds, each bringing a couple of weeks of fun with stalls, dodgems, and waltzer. Photo: East Fife Mail
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.