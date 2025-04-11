In Pictures: a gallery of awards night and school & community photos from 1993

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
These photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Press 32 years ago.

Enjoy our trip down memory lane to 1993 ...

Learning all about Christopher Columbus as part of a project in 1993 is Nikki Connelly at Carleton Primary School, in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer with the Glenrothes Gazette.

1. Down memory lane

Learning all about Christopher Columbus as part of a project in 1993 is Nikki Connelly at Carleton Primary School, in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer with the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
A 1993 presentation of prizes for the members of Leslie Seniors Golf Club. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

2. Down memory lane

A 1993 presentation of prizes for the members of Leslie Seniors Golf Club. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
A cheque presentation to Ladybird Nursery at the Buzz Stop cafe in 1993. Pictured are Catherine Dunsmuir, with William and Mary Dick. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

3. Down memory lane

A cheque presentation to Ladybird Nursery at the Buzz Stop cafe in 1993. Pictured are Catherine Dunsmuir, with William and Mary Dick. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Awards for the sports section of the British Legion in Glenrothes.The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

4. Down memory lane

Awards for the sports section of the British Legion in Glenrothes.The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice