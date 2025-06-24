In Pictures: a gallery of photos from 1992 rarely seen in last 30 years

They feature events at factories as well as across the community, capturing a snapshot in time of the people and events which made the headlines that month.
1. Down memory lane
Now this is a fabulous pic - but we have no info! It was taken late in 1992 for a pudding hunt in Glenrothes. Do you recognise anyone? The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
2. Down memory lane
A dress–up fundraiser at Hughes Microelectronics in Glenrothes in 1992 featuring Debbie Birrell as Mickey Mouse and Julie Wilson as Minnie. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Down memory lane
Lots of men in suits at this gathering at the former Apricot Computers factory in Glenrothes in 1992. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
4. Down memory lane
Meet Dream State, pictured here in 1992. The band featured (from left) Dave Lowe, Paul Pickett, Phil Wayper, Mark Young and Steve Martin. The picture was supplied to the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted
