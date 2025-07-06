In Pictures: a gallery of photos from across Fife in the 1980s and 1990s

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 6th Jul 2025, 13:11 BST
These pictures first appeared in the newspapers printed by the Fife Free Press Group.

They capture some of the people and groups who made the pages of our titles – from fundraising to community vents and long service awards.

Photo op with weatherman Ian McCaskill in February 1996 with Ken White and Jack Redpath on the left, Julian Mosquera and Gordon Hammond on the right. The picture was taken at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

1. Down memory lane

Photo op with weatherman Ian McCaskill in February 1996 with Ken White and Jack Redpath on the left, Julian Mosquera and Gordon Hammond on the right. The picture was taken at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Young Consumers of the Year from Glenwood High in 1996.

2. Down memory lane

Young Consumers of the Year from Glenwood High in 1996. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Inside Baird Road Delivery Office in 1996.

3. Down memory lane

Inside Baird Road Delivery Office in 1996. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Bargain-hunters queue up for the New Year’s Day Sale at Planet Furniture in 1984.

4. Down memory lane

Bargain-hunters queue up for the New Year’s Day Sale at Planet Furniture in 1984. Photo: Jim Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Fife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice