In Pictures: a gallery of photos from across Fife in the 1980s and 1990s

They capture some of the people and groups who made the pages of our titles – from fundraising to community vents and long service awards.
1. Down memory lane
Photo op with weatherman Ian McCaskill in February 1996 with Ken White and Jack Redpath on the left, Julian Mosquera and Gordon Hammond on the right. The picture was taken at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy. Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Down memory lane
Young Consumers of the Year from Glenwood High in 1996. Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Down memory lane
Inside Baird Road Delivery Office in 1996. Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Down memory lane
Bargain-hunters queue up for the New Year’s Day Sale at Planet Furniture in 1984. Photo: Jim Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.