In Pictures: a gallery of photos from Fife from the 1980s and 1990s

Published 6th Apr 2025, 17:25 BST
Several decades have passed since these photographs were first taken.

They appeared in our print titles which include the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife Mail, and form just part of our vast digital archive.

Thornton Bowling Club held its presentation of prizes in the Stern, Thornton, in 1989.

Thornton Bowling Club held its presentation of prizes in the Stern, Thornton, in 1989. Photo: Robert Mackie

Prizewinning students from Glenrothes College in 1989 with Fife Regional Council director of education Magnus More, Councillor Elizabeth Henderson, Councillor Tom Dair and college principal Tom Burness.

Prizewinning students from Glenrothes College in 1989 with Fife Regional Council director of education Magnus More, Councillor Elizabeth Henderson, Councillor Tom Dair and college principal Tom Burness. Photo: Robert Mackie

Sixth year pupil Gregor MacKenzie presented a cassette player to Lily Penman at South Parks House in Glenrothes.

Sixth year pupil Gregor MacKenzie presented a cassette player to Lily Penman at South Parks House in Glenrothes. Photo: Fife Free Press

Eighteen teams from council departments, trades unions, police, fire service and industry took part at a curling and snooker tournament at the Crystals Arena, Glenrothes, in 1989. A team from the finance department in Fife House won the Fife Charity Shield with sponsorship proceeds going to local charities. Finance team leader Lawrence Kemp is pictured receiving the shield from Convener Robert Gough. Looking on are team members with Crystals manager John Brady, Gary Wood of Bordax Ltd, who donated the trophy, and organiser Councillor John MacDougall.

Eighteen teams from council departments, trades unions, police, fire service and industry took part at a curling and snooker tournament at the Crystals Arena, Glenrothes, in 1989. A team from the finance department in Fife House won the Fife Charity Shield with sponsorship proceeds going to local charities. Finance team leader Lawrence Kemp is pictured receiving the shield from Convener Robert Gough. Looking on are team members with Crystals manager John Brady, Gary Wood of Bordax Ltd, who donated the trophy, and organiser Councillor John MacDougall. Photo: Robert Mckie

