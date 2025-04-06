In Pictures: a gallery of photos from Fife from the 1980s and 1990s

4 . Down memory lane

Eighteen teams from council departments, trades unions, police, fire service and industry took part at a curling and snooker tournament at the Crystals Arena, Glenrothes, in 1989. A team from the finance department in Fife House won the Fife Charity Shield with sponsorship proceeds going to local charities. Finance team leader Lawrence Kemp is pictured receiving the shield from Convener Robert Gough. Looking on are team members with Crystals manager John Brady, Gary Wood of Bordax Ltd, who donated the trophy, and organiser Councillor John MacDougall. Photo: Robert Mckie