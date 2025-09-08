In Pictures: A gallery of pictures from the summer of 1991

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 8th Sep 2025, 16:37 BST
It is more than 30 years since these photographs were first taken.

They were all captured in 1991 for the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette and feature community events across the Glenrothes area.

At Adams Childrenswear in Glenrothes in 1991 for this presentation of a bike to Margaret Wright and four-week old Shaun. Pictured with them is Sandra Smith, assistant manager. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

1. ssff-08-09-25 1991 baby scotupload.jpg

At Adams Childrenswear in Glenrothes in 1991 for this presentation of a bike to Margaret Wright and four-week old Shaun. Pictured with them is Sandra Smith, assistant manager. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Down memory lane

Photo Sales
A presentation of televisions from Glenrothes Rotarians to Kingdom Housing in 1991. From left: Mary Stewart, project leader; John Allison, vice president; Murray Grubb, Rotary member; Alan McGuckin, director, Kingdom Housing; Jim Penman, convener of Rotary’s community service committee; Helen Eagle, support worker, and Marlene O’Donnell, development officer. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

2. Down memory lane

A presentation of televisions from Glenrothes Rotarians to Kingdom Housing in 1991. From left: Mary Stewart, project leader; John Allison, vice president; Murray Grubb, Rotary member; Alan McGuckin, director, Kingdom Housing; Jim Penman, convener of Rotary’s community service committee; Helen Eagle, support worker, and Marlene O’Donnell, development officer. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
1991pupils at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes, as they head off for work placements. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

3. Down memory lane

1991pupils at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes, as they head off for work placements. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
A donation of a wishing well at Inchkeith Court in Glenrothes in 1991. The donation was made by local Rotarians. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

4. Down memory lane

A donation of a wishing well at Inchkeith Court in Glenrothes in 1991. The donation was made by local Rotarians. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glenrothes
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice