In Pictures: A gallery of pictures from the summer of 1991

They were all captured in 1991 for the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette and feature community events across the Glenrothes area.
1. ssff-08-09-25 1991 baby scotupload.jpg
At Adams Childrenswear in Glenrothes in 1991 for this presentation of a bike to Margaret Wright and four-week old Shaun. Pictured with them is Sandra Smith, assistant manager. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Down memory lane
2. Down memory lane
A presentation of televisions from Glenrothes Rotarians to Kingdom Housing in 1991. From left: Mary Stewart, project leader; John Allison, vice president; Murray Grubb, Rotary member; Alan McGuckin, director, Kingdom Housing; Jim Penman, convener of Rotary’s community service committee; Helen Eagle, support worker, and Marlene O’Donnell, development officer. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Down memory lane
1991pupils at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes, as they head off for work placements. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
4. Down memory lane
A donation of a wishing well at Inchkeith Court in Glenrothes in 1991. The donation was made by local Rotarians. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Glenrothes Gazette