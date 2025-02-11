In Pictures: A look back at life in Glenrothes in 1993 from schools to retirals and award winners

They first appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette, and give a glimpse into the people and organisations which made the headlines in 1993.
Glenwood High School public speaking group in 1993 with Ian Scott, the winner, front/centre. Photo: Fife Free Press
A 1993 project on the damage caused by illegal dumping featured these youngsters from Coaltown Primary School in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
A 1993 presentation to bowlers at the Fraser Bowl in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
Jugglers, clowns and majorettes at Cadham Gala Day in Glenrothes back in 1993. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press