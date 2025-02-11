Action from a Glenrothes United under-14 game against Aberdeen, staged in 1993. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazetteplaceholder image
Action from a Glenrothes United under-14 game against Aberdeen, staged in 1993. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

In Pictures: A look back at life in Glenrothes in 1993 from schools to retirals and award winners

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Feb 2025, 15:32 BST
It’s incredible to think that three decades have passed since these photographs were first taken.

They first appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette, and give a glimpse into the people and organisations which made the headlines in 1993.

Glenwood High School public speaking group in 1993 with Ian Scott, the winner, front/centre.

1. Down memory lane

Glenwood High School public speaking group in 1993 with Ian Scott, the winner, front/centre. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
A 1993 project on the damage caused by illegal dumping featured these youngsters from Coaltown Primary School in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

2. Down memory lane

A 1993 project on the damage caused by illegal dumping featured these youngsters from Coaltown Primary School in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
A 1993 presentation to bowlers at the Fraser Bowl in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

3. Down memory lane

A 1993 presentation to bowlers at the Fraser Bowl in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Jugglers, clowns and majorettes at Cadham Gala Day in Glenrothes back in 1993. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

4. Down memory lane

Jugglers, clowns and majorettes at Cadham Gala Day in Glenrothes back in 1993. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glenrothes
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice