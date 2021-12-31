In Pictures: Adverts, events and faces from the Fife Free Press of Hogmanay 1962

They came from the files of the Fife Free Press of December 1962, and give a flavour of what made the news.
1. Memories of 1962
Go dancing ... but only after a hair-do at Jeanette's.
The High Street salon was offering 5/- and 10/- off permanent waves to tempt customers early in the new year.
Hibs goalie Ronnie Simpson made the presentations at Kirkcaldy Travel Club for dominoes, darts and cribbage.
Mr McKerrow is pictured receiving the darts trophy.
Buying a Wimpey house in Dunnikier would cost you cost over £2000.
The price for a three, four or five bed bungalow or apartment included boundary fences, paths and roads.
Wrestling was a huge draw at the Adam Smith Halls - now the Adam Smith Theatre.
The stars of television came early ion 1962, and the bill also included a bout featuring 'The Mighty Mask'
