Anthony's Hotel in Kirkcaldy was the venue to crown Miss Beckman. The competition was at Beckman's annual dance, and the crown went to Miss E. Docherty. The presentation was made by Mr Vaughan De Long, American General Consul.
In Pictures: Adverts, events and faces from the Fife Free Press of Hogmanay 1962

These images were all taken 60 years ago.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:41 am

They came from the files of the Fife Free Press of December 1962, and give a flavour of what made the news.

Go dancing ... but only after a hair-do at Jeanette's. The High Street salon was offering 5/- and 10/- off permanent waves to tempt customers early in the new year.

Hibs goalie Ronnie Simpson made the presentations at Kirkcaldy Travel Club for dominoes, darts and cribbage. Mr McKerrow is pictured receiving the darts trophy.

Buying a Wimpey house in Dunnikier would cost you cost over £2000. The price for a three, four or five bed bungalow or apartment included boundary fences, paths and roads.

Wrestling was a huge draw at the Adam Smith Halls - now the Adam Smith Theatre. The stars of television came early ion 1962, and the bill also included a bout featuring 'The Mighty Mask'

