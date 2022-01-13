Who remembers the ballroom in Hunter Street?
Who remembers the ballroom in Hunter Street?

In Pictures: Adverts from Kirkcaldy businesses in 1952

The names will surely spark many memories of trips to the High Street ...

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:19 pm

It is 70 years since they first appeared in the columns of the Fife Free Press and, sadly, many have long since closed their doors.

But their adverts and the goods and services they provided give a glimpse into how we lived all those decades ago.

Undefined: readMore

1. Adverts from 70 years ago

Thomson Brothers had every market covered ...from garden tools to wedding presents!

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

2. Adverts from 70 years ago

An advert from Adam Moffat who was based at Young's Terrace, Kirkcaldy Estimates were given free.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

3. Adverts from 70 years ago

The Carlton was just one of a number of cinemas across Kirkcaldy in 1952

Photo: Fife Free press

Photo Sales

4. Adverts from 70 years ago

A suit or coat from just £3 in this sale... while dresses started at 30/-

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy
Next Page
Page 1 of 3