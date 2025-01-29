Youngsters at Pitcoudie Nursery in 1989 - - Claire Brown, Laura Barnes, Gary Lavery and Gemma ChristiYoungsters at Pitcoudie Nursery in 1989 - - Claire Brown, Laura Barnes, Gary Lavery and Gemma Christi
Youngsters at Pitcoudie Nursery in 1989 - - Claire Brown, Laura Barnes, Gary Lavery and Gemma Christi

In Pictures: award winners and landmark events from the 1980s and 90s across Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:09 BST
The archives of the Fife Free Press contain tens of thousands of photos.

This selection first appeared in our newspapers across the 1980s and 1990s, and feature many local faces – do you recognise anyone?

A 1991 jubilee Bonspiel for curlers in Glenrothes.

1. Down memory lane

A 1991 jubilee Bonspiel for curlers in Glenrothes. Photo: Bob Mackie

Photo Sales
A dance team from Fife which was winners at Butlins

2. Down memory lane

A dance team from Fife which was winners at Butlins Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Don Anderson and Brian Page receiving watches from their work Apricot Computers PLC in April 1989.

3. Down memory lane

Don Anderson and Brian Page receiving watches from their work Apricot Computers PLC in April 1989. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Great sports at the old Fife Institute, Glenrothes, in 1989 - pictured are Phil McGovern and Richard Coughtrey keeping the ball aloft in this group shot.

4. Down memory lane

Great sports at the old Fife Institute, Glenrothes, in 1989 - pictured are Phil McGovern and Richard Coughtrey keeping the ball aloft in this group shot. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice