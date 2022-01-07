Bringing in the new year are regulars at the Press Inn, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy
In Pictures: Events and parties held in Kirkcaldy almost 40 years ago

How time flies! These images came from the Fife Free Press archive of January 1984

By Allan Crow
Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:49 am

Some of the venues no longer exist, but they will still spark many memories.

Enjoy our walk down memory lane.And if you have any old pictures you would like to share with our readers, please email [email protected]

1. 1982 memories ...

Guests at the annual dinner dance hosted by Kirkcaldy Rotary Club at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. 1982 memories ...

Guests at the Ne Year ball hosted by Pathhead Parish Church in Kirkcaldy

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. 1982 memories ...

A gallon bottle at the Fourways in Kirkcaldy was smashed open to boost the coffers of two local charities - the Bone Marrow Appeal Fund and the Fourways' old folk. Proprietors Lionel and Kathleen King are seen with Bells representative, Bill Hogg, plus members of staff.

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. 1982 memories ...

Staff from Matthew Hall Engineering, Moss Morran, at their annual dinner dance held at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Photo: Fife Free Press

