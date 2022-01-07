In Pictures: Events and parties held in Kirkcaldy almost 40 years ago

Some of the venues no longer exist, but they will still spark many memories.
Enjoy our walk down memory lane.And if you have any old pictures you would like to share with our readers, please email [email protected]
1. 1982 memories ...
Guests at the annual dinner dance hosted by Kirkcaldy Rotary Club at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. 1982 memories ...
Guests at the Ne Year ball hosted by Pathhead Parish Church in Kirkcaldy
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. 1982 memories ...
A gallon bottle at the Fourways in Kirkcaldy was smashed open to boost the coffers of two local charities - the Bone Marrow Appeal Fund and the Fourways' old folk.
Proprietors Lionel and Kathleen King are seen with Bells representative, Bill Hogg, plus members of staff.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. 1982 memories ...
Staff from Matthew Hall Engineering, Moss Morran, at their annual dinner dance held at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy
Photo: Fife Free Press