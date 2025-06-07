In Pictures from 1991 & 1992 - award winners, sports teams, and community groups

It is more than 30 years since these photos were first taken.

The form just a snapshot of the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette, one of the five newspapers produced by the Fife Free Press Group – and capture some of the groups, businesses and individuals who made the headlines in 1991 and 1992.

A trophy and new strips for Glenrothes Royals in 1992. Pictured are (from left) Scott Paterson (club secretary), Peter Huistra (club president, Glasgow Rangers & Holland), John Cooper (club manager), and shirts sponsored by Barr Printers, Woodside, Glenrothes. The picture was taken by D. Whitelaw and submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette.

A school project from 1991 with the caption “well, the sun is in space…” Pictured are nine-year olds Lisa Harris and Lee Clune Rook. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

Pictured in 1991 with their Star Wars ship are school pupils Debbie and Elizabeth Anderson. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

A puppet show at the Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes, in 1991. Featured are Kyle Dammer, aged four, and dad Jan with puppeteers Andy Hunter, Jane Bentley and Colin Purves. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

