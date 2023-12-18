News you can trust since 1871
In Pictures: Kirkcaldy's reindeer parade in 2002

A highlight for many Fife families at Christmas was the annual reindeer parade in Kirkcaldy.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT

It was the centre piece of the Mercat Shopping Centre’s Christmas launch, and always draws huge crowds to the town centre.

However, the last parade of the reindeer through the town centre took place in 2019 pre-Covid, when thousands turned out for the 31st event.

The parade always marked the start of the festive season in the town as Santa arrived to take up residence in his grotto in the shopping centre.

The big man can still be found in the Mercat grotto, but these days his arrival doesn’t feature the beautiful animals.

We’ve delved into the FFP archives and are taking a look back to the 2002 event. Recognise anyone in our photographs?

Crowds would line the High Street for the annual event.

1. 2002 Kirkcaldy reindeer parade

Crowds would line the High Street for the annual event. Photo: Fife Free Press

The reindeer parade was a highlight for many local families in the run up to Christmas.

2. 2002 Kirkcaldy reindeer parade

The reindeer parade was a highlight for many local families in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Fife Free Press

The event marked Santa's arrival in town to take up residence in his grotto in the Mercat.

3. 2002 Kirkcaldy reindeer parade

The event marked Santa's arrival in town to take up residence in his grotto in the Mercat. Photo: Fife Free Press

The last parade featuring the reindeer took place in 2019. It was the 31st reindeer parade in the town.

4. 2002 Kirkcaldy reindeer parade

The last parade featuring the reindeer took place in 2019. It was the 31st reindeer parade in the town. Photo: Fife Free Press

