In Pictures: Kirkcaldy's reindeer parade in 2002

A highlight for many Fife families at Christmas was the annual reindeer parade in Kirkcaldy.

It was the centre piece of the Mercat Shopping Centre’s Christmas launch, and always draws huge crowds to the town centre.

However, the last parade of the reindeer through the town centre took place in 2019 pre-Covid, when thousands turned out for the 31st event.

The parade always marked the start of the festive season in the town as Santa arrived to take up residence in his grotto in the shopping centre.

The big man can still be found in the Mercat grotto, but these days his arrival doesn’t feature the beautiful animals.

We’ve delved into the FFP archives and are taking a look back to the 2002 event. Recognise anyone in our photographs?

