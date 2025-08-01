In Pictures: Littlewoods and Debenhams in Kirkcaldy photos from 20 years ago

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
It’s incredible to think that 20 years and more have passed since these photographs were first taken.

The were taken from the archives of the Fife Free Press, and give a snapshot of some of the people, businesses and buildings who featured in the columns of the newspaper.

Littlewoods, Kirkcaldy, closes down in 2006 Photo: na

A pic from 2010 with Julie Mair, headteacher of Pathhead Primary School with her Kingdom FM award for Teacher of the Year. She is pictured with pupils Elizabeth Bruce, Aaron Bruce, Kara Armstrong, Cameron Wilson Photo: neil doig

Construction work under way at Kirkcaldy's new leisure centre. Photo: WALTER NEILSON

Our 2010 Voice of Fife competition winner, Lynzy Moutter - now one half of the well established Coaltown Daisies. The competition was held in Kitty's and drew an audience of hundreds. Photo: neil doig

