In Pictures: Littlewoods and Debenhams in Kirkcaldy photos from 20 years ago

The were taken from the archives of the Fife Free Press, and give a snapshot of some of the people, businesses and buildings who featured in the columns of the newspaper.
Littlewoods, Kirkcaldy, closes down in 2006 Photo: na
A pic from 2010 with Julie Mair, headteacher of Pathhead Primary School with her Kingdom FM award for Teacher of the Year. She is pictured with pupils Elizabeth Bruce, Aaron Bruce, Kara Armstrong, Cameron Wilson Photo: neil doig
Construction work under way at Kirkcaldy's new leisure centre. Photo: WALTER NEILSON
Our 2010 Voice of Fife competition winner, Lynzy Moutter - now one half of the well established Coaltown Daisies. The competition was held in Kitty's and drew an audience of hundreds. Photo: neil doig
