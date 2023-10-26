In pictures: Looking back at Hallowe'en fun across Fife

It’s almost time for Hallowe’en and a time for people of all ages to dress up in their scariest costumes.
We’ve had a look back through our archives to find some of the events our photographers were asked to attend over the years. And while there are lots of children, it seems adults are just as keen to join in the Halloween fun.
Have a look and see if there is anyone you know.
1. Hallowe'ens gone by
Finlay Allan, from Denbeath, Mikaela Alan, from Denbeath, and Liam Hunter, from Buckhaven, at the CLEAR open day in 2014. Photo: Steven Brown Photography
2. Hallowe'ens gone by
Wolf Man is Graeme Walla (Environmental Co-Ordinator for CLEAR) and wee girl is Honey Knights, from Glasgow, at the CLEAR Hallowe'en open day in 2014. Photo: Steven Brown Photography
3. Hallowe'ens gone by
Pumpkin carving fun at CLEAR in 2014. Photo: Steven Brown Photography
4. Hallowe'ens gone by
Tayport Primary School's Katie Torrance, Lara Manning, Lucy Horsburgh and Caoimtte Sharp at a Hallowe'en coffee afternoon raising funds for the redevelopment of the playground in 2014. Photo: George McLuskie