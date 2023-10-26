News you can trust since 1871
In pictures: Looking back at Hallowe'en fun across Fife

It’s almost time for Hallowe’en and a time for people of all ages to dress up in their scariest costumes.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST

We’ve had a look back through our archives to find some of the events our photographers were asked to attend over the years. And while there are lots of children, it seems adults are just as keen to join in the Halloween fun.

Have a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Finlay Allan, from Denbeath, Mikaela Alan, from Denbeath, and Liam Hunter, from Buckhaven, at the CLEAR open day in 2014.

Finlay Allan, from Denbeath, Mikaela Alan, from Denbeath, and Liam Hunter, from Buckhaven, at the CLEAR open day in 2014. Photo: Steven Brown Photography

Wolf Man is Graeme Walla (Environmental Co-Ordinator for CLEAR) and wee girl is Honey Knights, from Glasgow, at the CLEAR Hallowe'en open day in 2014.

Wolf Man is Graeme Walla (Environmental Co-Ordinator for CLEAR) and wee girl is Honey Knights, from Glasgow, at the CLEAR Hallowe'en open day in 2014. Photo: Steven Brown Photography

Pumpkin carving fun at CLEAR in 2014.

Pumpkin carving fun at CLEAR in 2014. Photo: Steven Brown Photography

Tayport Primary School's Katie Torrance, Lara Manning, Lucy Horsburgh and Caoimtte Sharp at a Hallowe'en coffee afternoon raising funds for the redevelopment of the playground in 2014.

Tayport Primary School's Katie Torrance, Lara Manning, Lucy Horsburgh and Caoimtte Sharp at a Hallowe'en coffee afternoon raising funds for the redevelopment of the playground in 2014. Photo: George McLuskie

