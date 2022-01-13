Staff members from Nelbarden, plus guests, at the company's annual night out, held in the Parkway Hotel.
In Pictures: Memories, faces and adverts from the Fife Free Press of 1972

It was 50 years ago that these images first appeared in the columns of the Fife Free Press.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:17 pm

They were published in January 1972, and give a glimpse into life five decades ago.

Do you recognise anyone in the photos?

1. Memories of Kirkcaldy 1972

A Ford Cortina for just £350 - one of the cars on the forecourt of Vauxhall and Bedford dealers, Prom Motors, on the Esplanade.

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. Memories of Kirkcaldy 1972

Fife Dental Association staged its annual dinner dance at the Hotel Ambassadeur, Kirkcaldy

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. Memories of Kirkcaldy 1972

Meet Miss Nelbarden 1972 - Charlotte Downie, aged 17, from Cardenden. She was chosen as the firm's swimwear queen at its annual dinner dance held at the Parkway Hotel.

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. Memories of Kirkcaldy 1972

Broadcasting legend Richard Park started out on hospital radio in Kirkcaldy, when he penned this weekly column in the Fife Free Press

Photo: Fife Free Press

