Dance instruction for young wives was how this pictured was headlined in 1963. It shows members of the young wives; group at the YWCA learning Latin American and ballroom dancing from William Cunningham, the well known Kirkcaldy dancing instructor.
In Pictures: Memories of 1963 from these Fife Free Press pictures

Almost 60 years have passed since these photos first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 6:18 pm

They give a glimpse into the past-times and activities of a range of local groups and societies – some of which are no longer in existence.

We’d love to hear if they spark any memories...

1. Memories of 1963

The winners of the toddlers' parade at the Kirkcaldy Exhibition - the McLafferty twins, Mary Morrison, Gwyneth Robertson, and Richard Gillespie.

Photo: na

2. Memories of 1963

Kirkcaldy & District Swimming Club held its annual presentation in the Philp Hall. Ben Palmer, Ricky Page, Ronnie Arthur, D. Bogie. Front: Miss Ann Bogie and George Sharp

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. Memories of 1963

Pupils and staff from Templehall Secondary School set off on a 12-day educational cruise on the SS Dunera to visit Holland, Norway and Denmark.

Photo: na

4. Memories of 1963

The Christian Aid Week procession was held through Kirkcaldy. Pictured are the pipes and drums of the 4th Kirkcaldy company of the BBs parading down St Clair Street in front of a tractor loaned by the Town Council's parks department pulling a trailer loaned by car dealer Harry Brown

Photo: na

