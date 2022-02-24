In Pictures: Memories of 1963 from these Fife Free Press pictures

They give a glimpse into the past-times and activities of a range of local groups and societies – some of which are no longer in existence.
We’d love to hear if they spark any memories...
1. Memories of 1963
The winners of the toddlers' parade at the Kirkcaldy Exhibition - the McLafferty twins, Mary Morrison, Gwyneth Robertson, and Richard Gillespie.
Photo: na
2. Memories of 1963
Kirkcaldy & District Swimming Club held its annual presentation in the Philp Hall.
Ben Palmer, Ricky Page, Ronnie Arthur, D. Bogie.
Front: Miss Ann Bogie and George Sharp
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1963
Pupils and staff from Templehall Secondary School set off on a 12-day educational cruise on the SS Dunera to visit Holland, Norway and Denmark.
Photo: na
4. Memories of 1963
The Christian Aid Week procession was held through Kirkcaldy.
Pictured are the pipes and drums of the 4th Kirkcaldy company of the BBs parading down St Clair Street in front of a tractor loaned by the Town Council's parks department pulling a trailer loaned by car dealer Harry Brown
Photo: na