In Pictures: Memories of 1980s and 1990s in this gallery of Fife photos

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 16th Feb 2025, 11:31 GMT
Several decades have passed since these photographs were first taken – but they capture a snapshot in time and will spark many memories.

They first appeared in our print titles, including the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife Mail, and feature many groups and individuals whose contributions made the news pages.

You can see more photographs from our archives here – the page is updated daily

2004 - the Leven Rose Queen switched on the Christmas lights in the High Street

2004 - the Leven Rose Queen switched on the Christmas lights in the High Street Photo: Fife Free Press

Fun on ice at Crystals Arena in Glenrothes in November 1989

Fun on ice at Crystals Arena in Glenrothes in November 1989 Photo: Fife Free Press

Glenrothes Camera Club annual winners in 1990

Glenrothes Camera Club annual winners in 1990 Photo: Fife Free Press

The dancers cast to be part of a production of Oliver in Glenrothes in 1994.

The dancers cast to be part of a production of Oliver in Glenrothes in 1994. Photo: Submitted

