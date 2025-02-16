In Pictures: Memories of 1980s and 1990s in this gallery of Fife photos

They first appeared in our print titles, including the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife Mail, and feature many groups and individuals whose contributions made the news pages.
2004 - the Leven Rose Queen switched on the Christmas lights in the High Street Photo: Fife Free Press
Fun on ice at Crystals Arena in Glenrothes in November 1989 Photo: Fife Free Press
Glenrothes Camera Club annual winners in 1990 Photo: Fife Free Press
The dancers cast to be part of a production of Oliver in Glenrothes in 1994. Photo: Submitted
