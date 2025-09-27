Pupils at Pitcoudie Primary School in Glenrothes show off their project in 1992. Pictured are (from left) back - Lorraine Cation, Samantha Clegg, and in front are Lisa Mackie, and Deborah Brennan using an inkle loom. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazetteplaceholder image
In Pictures: memories of 1990 in this gallery of images from Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
More than three decades have passed since these photographs were first taken.

They first appeared in the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Gazette, and form just a small section of our archives. We trust they spark many warm memories ...

A picture from December 1992 features pupils from Markinch Primary School who were winners in a drug awareness poster competition. They are pictured with Mr Sievwright. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

A picture from December 1992 features pupils from Markinch Primary School who were winners in a drug awareness poster competition. They are pictured with Mr Sievwright. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Youngsters from Pitcoudie Primary School, Glenrothes, follow the Oregon Trail in this 1992 project. Pictured are Leighann Patrick, Lauren Johnston and Denise Wallace. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

Youngsters from Pitcoudie Primary School, Glenrothes, follow the Oregon Trail in this 1992 project. Pictured are Leighann Patrick, Lauren Johnston and Denise Wallace. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Councillor Robert Gough, convener of Fife Regional Council, hosts a 1992 lunch for caretakers of schools which featured in the British Coal Caretakers Of The Year awards.

Councillor Robert Gough, convener of Fife Regional Council, hosts a 1992 lunch for caretakers of schools which featured in the British Coal Caretakers Of The Year awards. Photo: Submitted

A Christmas Carol at Newcastle Primary School, Glenrothes, in 1992. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

A Christmas Carol at Newcastle Primary School, Glenrothes, in 1992. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

