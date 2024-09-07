Here’s a face many folk in Glenrothes will recognise instantly - outside the Big D furniture store in Leslie are Michelle and David Moyes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.Here’s a face many folk in Glenrothes will recognise instantly - outside the Big D furniture store in Leslie are Michelle and David Moyes. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.
In Pictures: memories of 1994 and 1995 in this gallery of archive pictures

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 7th Sep 2024, 17:23 BST
It’s incredible to think these photos were taken 30 years ago.

They first appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette, one of the newspapers published by the Fife Free Press Group, and capture presentations and community event around the Glenrothes district.

We hope they bring back many memories – do let us know if you spot a familiar face or two!

Pictured in 1994 are staff and tea ladies at Glenrothes Hospital.

Pictured in 1994 are staff and tea ladies at Glenrothes Hospital. Photo: Fife Free Press

Rewind to August 1994 and an It’s A Knockout competition staged at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

Rewind to August 1994 and an It’s A Knockout competition staged at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

An interest pic from 1994 and a protest which may have tied in with the dissolution of Glenrothes Development Corporation? “KDC The People’s Choice” is the banner held by three-year old Ross Laing from South Parks. The demo was at the GDC headquarters. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

An interest pic from 1994 and a protest which may have tied in with the dissolution of Glenrothes Development Corporation? “KDC The People’s Choice” is the banner held by three-year old Ross Laing from South Parks. The demo was at the GDC headquarters. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

A presentation at the Fraser Bowl in Glenrothes to this ladies team in 1994. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

A presentation at the Fraser Bowl in Glenrothes to this ladies team in 1994. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

