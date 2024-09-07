In Pictures: memories of 1994 and 1995 in this gallery of archive pictures

They first appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette, one of the newspapers published by the Fife Free Press Group, and capture presentations and community event around the Glenrothes district.
We hope they bring back many memories – do let us know if you spot a familiar face or two!
1. Memories of the 1990s
Pictured in 1994 are staff and tea ladies at Glenrothes Hospital. Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of the 1990s
Rewind to August 1994 and an It’s A Knockout competition staged at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of the 1990s
An interest pic from 1994 and a protest which may have tied in with the dissolution of Glenrothes Development Corporation? “KDC The People’s Choice” is the banner held by three-year old Ross Laing from South Parks. The demo was at the GDC headquarters. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of the 1990s
A presentation at the Fraser Bowl in Glenrothes to this ladies team in 1994. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
