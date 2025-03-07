In Pictures: Memories of Fife people and groups from across the decades

They first appeared in newspapers including the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife Mail, and are among the latest images uploaded to the Facebook page Fife Image Archive which also welcomes your submissions as it chronicles the photographic history of the Kingdom.
1. Down memory lane
A 1989 presentation to an un known group - Bill Thomson (second from right) for having the best beer/lager! Flanking Bill are Archie Blair (most points in society competitions), Alan Stewart (George Bell Novice Trophy) and George McAllister (John Henderson Trophy for most points in outside shows). Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Down memory lane
`Alexander Stewart receives computer training from John Meighan of aapex in 1989. Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Down memory lane
Michael Aird showing off his BMX Trophy in August 1990 Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Down memory lane
Sponsors and winners of a poetry contest run by the Glenrothes Gazette in 1989. The then editor, Jack Sneddon, is pictured, back left. Photo: Fife Free Press
