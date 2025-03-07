A rugby summer camp in summer 1990A rugby summer camp in summer 1990
In Pictures: Memories of Fife people and groups from across the decades

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:22 BST
These pictures are taken from the archives of the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers.

They first appeared in newspapers including the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife Mail, and are among the latest images uploaded to the Facebook page Fife Image Archive which also welcomes your submissions as it chronicles the photographic history of the Kingdom.

A 1989 presentation to an un known group - Bill Thomson (second from right) for having the best beer/lager! Flanking Bill are Archie Blair (most points in society competitions), Alan Stewart (George Bell Novice Trophy) and George McAllister (John Henderson Trophy for most points in outside shows). Photo: Fife Free Press

`Alexander Stewart receives computer training from John Meighan of aapex in 1989. Photo: Fife Free Press

Michael Aird showing off his BMX Trophy in August 1990 Photo: Fife Free Press

Sponsors and winners of a poetry contest run by the Glenrothes Gazette in 1989. The then editor, Jack Sneddon, is pictured, back left. Photo: Fife Free Press

