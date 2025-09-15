Pupils at Viewforth High School were involved in a t-shirt exhibition at Kirkcaldy Museum back in 1990.placeholder image
Pupils at Viewforth High School were involved in a t-shirt exhibition at Kirkcaldy Museum back in 1990.

In Pictures: Memories of Kirkcaldy's Viewforth High School through the decades

Allan Crow

15th Sep 2025
Viewforth High School has been transformed since it moved to its new campus at Windmill.

But it remains very much at the heart of its community, hosting many events and celebrating success among its pupils. These pictures capture just a few of the memories fro the school’s great history.

Viewforth High School's Netball team were winners of the Scottish Schools Championship Cup in 1984. Pictured are (back row, l to r) Julie Galloway, Lindsay Mitchell, Tracey Thomson, Gillian Duncan and teacher Mrs McLellan. (front), Angela McKee, Vicky Christie, Michelle Renton, Audrey McDonald and Johan Henderson.

Viewforth High School's Netball team were winners of the Scottish Schools Championship Cup in 1984. Pictured are (back row, l to r) Julie Galloway, Lindsay Mitchell, Tracey Thomson, Gillian Duncan and teacher Mrs McLellan. (front), Angela McKee, Vicky Christie, Michelle Renton, Audrey McDonald and Johan Henderson. Photo: Fife Free Press

Viewforth High School was given a £1000 cash boost from the Prince's Trust in 1998

Viewforth High School was given a £1000 cash boost from the Prince's Trust in 1998 Photo: Fife Free Press

Official opening of Windmill Campus in Kirkcaldy by Gordon Brown and invited guests.

Official opening of Windmill Campus in Kirkcaldy by Gordon Brown and invited guests. Photo: Fife Free Press

Windmill Campus marks its first year as a school

Windmill Campus marks its first year as a school Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer

