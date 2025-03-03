In Pictures: Memories of the early 1990s in this gallery of photos from our archive

These photos all first appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, more than three decades ago.

They date from 1991 and 1994 and feature some of the individuals and groups whose achievements and initiatives made the headlines.

A great story behind this picture of Ken McKain from Glenrothes. The turnip he is holding contained a thrupenny piece dating back to 1884. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

A great story behind this picture of Ken McKain from Glenrothes. The turnip he is holding contained a thrupenny piece dating back to 1884. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

A picture of Leslie Amateur Dramatic Society from around 1994. Featured are Betty Telford, John Grieve, Jackie Baillie and Tom Whyte. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

A picture of Leslie Amateur Dramatic Society from around 1994. Featured are Betty Telford, John Grieve, Jackie Baillie and Tom Whyte. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

1991 fun at Lomond Playscheme in Glenrothes with Evelyn Robertson in charge. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

1991 fun at Lomond Playscheme in Glenrothes with Evelyn Robertson in charge. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

1991 playscheme fun at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes with the arts and crafts class in full swing. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

1991 playscheme fun at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes with the arts and crafts class in full swing. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

