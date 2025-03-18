A staff pic at Hugh Paterson, Leslie with (from left) Anne Roberts, Jay Muir and Betty Grieve, taken in August 1991. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.placeholder image
In Pictures: new P1 classes and community events from Fife in 1991

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:38 BST
More than three decades have passed since these photos were first taken.

They date from 1991 and first appeared in the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Gazette, and form just part of our online photo archives. We hope they bring back many memories.

A 1991 rugby camp featuring youngsters from Glenrothes Rugby Club. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette.

A 1991 rugby camp featuring youngsters from Glenrothes Rugby Club. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted

Youngsters at Markinch Playgroup pictured in 1991 with play leader, Dawn Field. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

Youngsters at Markinch Playgroup pictured in 1991 with play leader, Dawn Field. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press Group

At St Margaret’s Mothers & Toddlers Group in Glenrothes in 1991 are Deborah Kelly and Emma Graham. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

At St Margaret’s Mothers & Toddlers Group in Glenrothes in 1991 are Deborah Kelly and Emma Graham. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press Group

At St Margaret’s Mothers & Toddlers Group in Glenrothes in 1991 are David Kelly and Sarah Graham. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

At St Margaret’s Mothers & Toddlers Group in Glenrothes in 1991 are David Kelly and Sarah Graham. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

