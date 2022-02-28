In Pictures: Rare photos of great Kirkcaldy gigs from 1960s and 70s are found

Ian Rice photographed just about every star name and top band who performed live in town in the 1960s and 1970s.

Back then, the Lang Toun was at the centre of the centre of the Scottish pop music scene.

The bands packed venues such as Kirkcaldy YM, the Raith Ballroom and also Kirkcaldy Ice Rink.

The Raith was a legendary venue in Links Street.

It was then owned by Glencoe Entertainments under the directorship of Peter Visocchi, Bert and Mario Caira.

Alan King was the manager and Tommy Samson was the band Leader for the Andy Ross Band.

The gigs there and across town featured some huge names of the time – everyone from Gerry & The Pacemakers to Status Quo and Marmalade with many of them booked by the legendary Mary Yardley who was based in Methil.

Ian recently unearthed a box of negatives, and these long-lost images form just part of his find.

He has been able to identify some of the bands, but others remain unknown.

Can you help by adding t any information to this gallery of images from 50 years ago?

email us at [email protected]

Chris McClure, better known as Christin, enjoyed a five-decade career in showbiz - a true legend of the Scottish music scene.

Okay, name the performer and the venue ... were you there?

We're pretty sure this is Peter Noone back in the day when he was part of Herman's Hermits

When hair was long ... another band we're looking to identify after they were pictured before a gig in Kirkcaldy