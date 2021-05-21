In Pictures: Royal visits to the Kingdom of Fife

These pictures are sure to spark a lot of memories.
1. Royal visits to Fife
1958 and The Queen and Prince Phillip and came to Kirkcaldy
Photo: na
2. Royal visits to Fife
1984 - Princess Anne speaking to children from the McKay School of Dancing on a visit to Glenrothes
Photo: Hamish Campbell
3. Royal visits to Fife
1958- The Queen and Prince Phillip on the balcony at the Town House in Kirkcaldy.
Photo: na
4. Royal visits to Fife
2011 - Kate Middleton, Countess of Strathearn, speaks with the public during a walk-about in North Street, St Andrews
Photo: Ian Rutherford