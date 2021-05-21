2011 brought Prince William and his fiancee Kate Middleton back to St Andrews for the university's 600th anniversary celebrations

In Pictures: Royal visits to the Kingdom of Fife

The Kingdom has rolled out the red carpet for The Queen and all the senior royals many times across the decades.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:30 pm

These pictures are sure to spark a lot of memories.

1. Royal visits to Fife

1958 and The Queen and Prince Phillip and came to Kirkcaldy

Photo: na

Buy photo

2. Royal visits to Fife

1984 - Princess Anne speaking to children from the McKay School of Dancing on a visit to Glenrothes

Photo: Hamish Campbell

Buy photo

3. Royal visits to Fife

1958- The Queen and Prince Phillip on the balcony at the Town House in Kirkcaldy.

Photo: na

Buy photo

4. Royal visits to Fife

2011 - Kate Middleton, Countess of Strathearn, speaks with the public during a walk-about in North Street, St Andrews

Photo: Ian Rutherford

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4