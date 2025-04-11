In Pictures: schools, clubs and presentations from the 19080s and 1990s

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:10 BST
These are just a few of the photographs in the Fife Free Press Group’s vast digital archive.

They capture some of the people and organisations whose successes and initiatives made the pages of the Fife Free Press, East Fife Mail, Glenrothes Gazette, Fife Herald and St Andrews Citizen. You can see many more on the Facebook page, where you can also join and share your own images from the past.

The December 1985 opening of Oasis nightclub in Leven. Pictured doing the honours is businessman, Eddie Melville, who had a string of clubs and pubs across Fife and central Scotland. To his right is the familiar face of Colin Routh from chart toppers, Black Lace.

The December 1985 opening of Oasis nightclub in Leven. Pictured doing the honours is businessman, Eddie Melville, who had a string of clubs and pubs across Fife and central Scotland. To his right is the familiar face of Colin Routh from chart toppers, Black Lace. Photo: Fife Free Press

A glimpse into the factories of the past - manager A Graham with women working at Thomas Salter & Co toy factory in Glenrothes in December 1972.

A glimpse into the factories of the past - manager A Graham with women working at Thomas Salter & Co toy factory in Glenrothes in December 1972. Photo: TSPL

December 1994 - a Christmas party hosted by Somerfield, in Glenrothes

December 1994 - a Christmas party hosted by Somerfield, in Glenrothes Photo: Fife Free Press

Fundraising efforts at Colinsburgh Primary in October 1994.

Fundraising efforts at Colinsburgh Primary in October 1994. Photo: East Fife Mail

