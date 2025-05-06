In Pictures: schools, sports events and awards from 1991 in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

They feature the people and events who made the headlines in 1991, and the pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Gazette.
1. Down memory lane
A circus fancy dress event for a 1991 music festival at Carleton Primary School, Glenrothes. Pictured are five-year olds Micky Bradley and Zak Buys. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Down memory lane
Entrants and officials in a geography competition at Glenwood High School in 1991. The pictures was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Down memory lane
In 1991 Dysart's Jacqueline Young came third in in the Miss European bodybuilding competition which was held in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Down memory lane
A 1991 presentation in Markinch from the CBF group. Eva McCracken, committee receives a cheque from Councillor John MacDougall, with members from the After School Club. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.