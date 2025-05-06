In Pictures: schools, sports events and awards from 1991 in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 6th May 2025, 15:57 BST
More than three decades have passed since these photos first appeared in our newspapers.

They feature the people and events who made the headlines in 1991, and the pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Gazette.

A circus fancy dress event for a 1991 music festival at Carleton Primary School, Glenrothes. Pictured are five-year olds Micky Bradley and Zak Buys. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

A circus fancy dress event for a 1991 music festival at Carleton Primary School, Glenrothes. Pictured are five-year olds Micky Bradley and Zak Buys. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

Entrants and officials in a geography competition at Glenwood High School in 1991. The pictures was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

Entrants and officials in a geography competition at Glenwood High School in 1991. The pictures was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

In 1991 Dysart's Jacqueline Young came third in in the Miss European bodybuilding competition which was held in Frankfurt, Germany.

In 1991 Dysart's Jacqueline Young came third in in the Miss European bodybuilding competition which was held in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Fife Free Press

A 1991 presentation in Markinch from the CBF group. Eva McCracken, committee receives a cheque from Councillor John MacDougall, with members from the After School Club. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette

A 1991 presentation in Markinch from the CBF group. Eva McCracken, committee receives a cheque from Councillor John MacDougall, with members from the After School Club. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

