Let's start in 1978 and this image taken near Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy in the worst blizzard for 30 years
Let's start in 1978 and this image taken near Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy in the worst blizzard for 30 years

In Pictures: Snowfalls across the decades which turned Kirkcaldy into a whiteout

No doubt about it, it’s getting cold!

By Allan Crow
Friday, 7th January 2022, 4:54 pm

So far, we've avoided any heavy snow falls.

But as we move deep into winter, we decided to dig deep into archives to see how the town coped after some very heavy snow falls.

From the 1970s through to the current era, we've all had to dig our cars out, struggle to work … but also had some time for fun.

1. Snow scenes through the decades

We don't fancy the chances of these motorists getting up St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy. This scene dates from 1984.

Photo: na

Photo Sales

2. Snow scenes through the decades

A wintry scene looking down on Dysart Harbour in 1984

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

3. Snow scenes through the decades

How do you build an igloo? These students from Kirkcaldy College of Technology decided to try for themselves in 1984, and see if it was warm inside! They build their igloo the halls of residence in Victoria Road.

Photo: FFP

Photo Sales

4. Snow scenes through the decades

When the pond freezes over ... go skating! Many youngsters have done just that at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, and this scene dates from 1984.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy
Next Page
Page 1 of 4