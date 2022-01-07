In Pictures: Snowfalls across the decades which turned Kirkcaldy into a whiteout

So far, we've avoided any heavy snow falls.
But as we move deep into winter, we decided to dig deep into archives to see how the town coped after some very heavy snow falls.
From the 1970s through to the current era, we've all had to dig our cars out, struggle to work … but also had some time for fun.
1. Snow scenes through the decades
We don't fancy the chances of these motorists getting up St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.
This scene dates from 1984.
Photo: na
2. Snow scenes through the decades
A wintry scene looking down on Dysart Harbour in 1984
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Snow scenes through the decades
How do you build an igloo?
These students from Kirkcaldy College of Technology decided to try for themselves in 1984, and see if it was warm inside!
They build their igloo the halls of residence in Victoria Road.
Photo: FFP
4. Snow scenes through the decades
When the pond freezes over ... go skating!
Many youngsters have done just that at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, and this scene dates from 1984.
Photo: Fife Free Press