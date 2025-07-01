In Pictures: spotlight on the 1990s with this gallery of images from 30 years ago

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 11:18 BST
Can it really be 30 years or more since these photographs were first taken?

They were taken from the vast archives of the Fife Free Press newspaper titles, and can also be viewed on the Facebook page Fife Image Archive.

On the horse is young Anne Johnson who was aged 5 at the time the photo was taken

1. Down memory lane

On the horse is young Anne Johnson who was aged 5 at the time the photo was taken Photo: Fife Free Press

Musicians and dancers photographed in Leslie in September 1990.

2. Down memory lane

Musicians and dancers photographed in Leslie in September 1990. Photo: Fife Free Press

Cooking at the barbecue in 1990 are the Haughey family and Effie Henry (left) at St Mary’s Church in Leslie

3. Down memory lane

Cooking at the barbecue in 1990 are the Haughey family and Effie Henry (left) at St Mary’s Church in Leslie Photo: Fife Free Press

A cheque presentation to Glenwood High School in sept 1990 - pictured are, Jackie Aird, Phylis Stenhouse, Susan Caldwell and Thomas Hamilton.

4. Down memory lane

A cheque presentation to Glenwood High School in sept 1990 - pictured are, Jackie Aird, Phylis Stenhouse, Susan Caldwell and Thomas Hamilton. Photo: Fife Free Press

