In Pictures: spotlight on the 1990s with this gallery of images from 30 years ago

They were taken from the vast archives of the Fife Free Press newspaper titles, and can also be viewed on the Facebook page Fife Image Archive.
On the horse is young Anne Johnson who was aged 5 at the time the photo was taken Photo: Fife Free Press
Musicians and dancers photographed in Leslie in September 1990. Photo: Fife Free Press
Cooking at the barbecue in 1990 are the Haughey family and Effie Henry (left) at St Mary’s Church in Leslie Photo: Fife Free Press
A cheque presentation to Glenwood High School in sept 1990 - pictured are, Jackie Aird, Phylis Stenhouse, Susan Caldwell and Thomas Hamilton. Photo: Fife Free Press
