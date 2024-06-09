Yes Kirkcaldy campaigning for the Scottish independence referendum 2014 launch their shop in the town centreYes Kirkcaldy campaigning for the Scottish independence referendum 2014 launch their shop in the town centre
In Pictures: step back in time to 2013/14 in this gallery of pictures from Kirkcaldy and Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Jun 2024, 19:06 BST
Many came from our papers of 2014, with some from 2013, and capture a flavour of the events staged locally, and the people whose contributions made the headlines.

The faces are sure to spark many memories – so enjoy our trip down memory lane.

Sinclairtown Primary School pupils on stage at the Fife Festival of Music 2013 - at the Adam Smith Theatre

1. Looking back a decade

Sinclairtown Primary School pupils on stage at the Fife Festival of Music 2013 - at the Adam Smith Theatre Photo: neil doig

East Wemyss PS pupils on stage at the Fife Festival of Music 2013

2. Looking back a decade

East Wemyss PS pupils on stage at the Fife Festival of Music 2013 Photo: neil doig

Cliff Fleming and Partners of Condies Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers who sponsored the Goldfinger gala screening at Kirkcaldy Film Festival in 2014.

3. Kirkcaldy Film Festival 2014 - Cliff Fleming and Partners of Condies Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers who sponsored the Goldfinger gala screening

Cliff Fleming and Partners of Condies Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers who sponsored the Goldfinger gala screening at Kirkcaldy Film Festival in 2014. Photo: Andrew Beveridge

Youngsters from St Andrews Nursery on stage at the Fife Festival of Music 2013 - at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

4. Looking back a decade

Youngsters from St Andrews Nursery on stage at the Fife Festival of Music 2013 - at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy Photo: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press

