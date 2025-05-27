In Pictures: these photos taken over 30 years ago feature people from Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and across Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 27th May 2025, 14:27 BST
More than three decades have passed since these photos were first taken.

They form part of the archives of the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers which includes the Glenrothes Gazette, Fife Herald, East Fife Mail and St Andrews Citizen - as well as the flagship, Fife Free Press, based in Kirkcaldy.

Many of our images have now been archived and can be found at the Fife based Facebook page, Fife Image Archive which you can join for free and contribute your own archive photos.

Rewind to circa 2004 for this pic of the Fisher Lad and lass

Rewind to circa 2004 for this pic of the Fisher Lad and lass Photo: East Fife Mail

Largo Cricket Club's junior awards around 2004, which were held at Buckhaven Bowling Club

Largo Cricket Club's junior awards around 2004, which were held at Buckhaven Bowling Club Photo: East Fife Mail

Youngsters from Fife Institute in Glenrothes got to test their unihockey skills in August 1989.

Youngsters from Fife Institute in Glenrothes got to test their unihockey skills in August 1989. Photo: Fife Free Press

Stars from television were regular visitors to Fife to open shops. Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, came to open the new MFI store at the Saltire Retails Park in Glenrothes in 1989. Also pictured are Fife Regional Council convener Robert Gough, Mrs Gough and store manager Harry Turvey.

Stars from television were regular visitors to Fife to open shops. Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, came to open the new MFI store at the Saltire Retails Park in Glenrothes in 1989. Also pictured are Fife Regional Council convener Robert Gough, Mrs Gough and store manager Harry Turvey. Photo: Fife Free Press

