January 1985... Dick Whittington Panto at Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

In Pictures: this gallery of photos from Kirkcaldy in the 1980s will spark many memories

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 8th Sep 2024, 19:11 BST
Four decades have passed since these photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press.

They were published between 1981 and 1985, and feature teams and individuals who enjoyed success as well as many community events and presentations.

Kirkcaldy YMCA Pipes and Drums band August 1985

1. 1980s memories

Kirkcaldy YMCA Pipes and Drums band August 1985 Photo: n/a

TV stars Little & Large at the AdamSsmith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, with Eva Maciocia, Paula Maciocia and Shirley Danskin of the all-girls rugby team called the Happy Hookers., June 1985

2. 1980s memories

TV stars Little & Large at the AdamSsmith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, with Eva Maciocia, Paula Maciocia and Shirley Danskin of the all-girls rugby team called the Happy Hookers., June 1985 Photo: Fife Free Press

1985 civic reception for Fife Flyers, British ice hockey champions,- hosted by Kirkcaldy District Council

3. 1980s memories

1985 civic reception for Fife Flyers, British ice hockey champions,- hosted by Kirkcaldy District Council Photo: na

Prince Charles in Kirkcaldy 1985 after a visit to Abbeyfield House residents' home.

4. 1980s memories

Prince Charles in Kirkcaldy 1985 after a visit to Abbeyfield House residents' home. Photo: Fife Free Press

