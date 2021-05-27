In Pictures:  UK’s top pro cyclists racing through Kirkcaldy town centre

2021 saw the Halfords Tour take over the entire town centre, culminating in a race along the Esplanade.

The organisers predicted thousands of spectators, but, crowds on the High Street were sparse – only the waterfront was busy for the big finish where, it has to be said, the atmosphere was fantastic.

The fact all the shops were stuck behind barricades didn’t go down well with all traders who had hoped to cash in on the bumper event.

despite that, the town got right behind the event and pulled out all the stops to accommodate the big race … even if it did then head elsewhere.

