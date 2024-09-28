Alma Confectionery from Kirkcaldy scored a huge hit with its new Skullcrusher sweets.The sweets were disembodied sunken-eyed, white chocolate which oozed a blood red strawberry fondant filling.Alma Confectionery from Kirkcaldy scored a huge hit with its new Skullcrusher sweets.The sweets were disembodied sunken-eyed, white chocolate which oozed a blood red strawberry fondant filling.
Kirkcaldy 1982: pictures from the year that saw the launch of Alma's Skullcrusher sweets

It’s hard to think these photos are now over 40 years old!

They capture many of the people and organisations which made the news headlines in the Fife Free Press in 1982 – including the launch of Alma Confectionery’s legendary Skullcrusher sweets! They proved a huge hit across the UK and made the company a household name.

Patrons of Bentley's Nightscene in Kirkcaldy bring in the new year with Nairn Thistle Pipe Band

Patrons of Bentley's Nightscene in Kirkcaldy bring in the new year with Nairn Thistle Pipe Band Photo: Fife Free Press

Twelve workers from Victoria Hospital labs staged a sit-in as part of a long-running industrial dispute with Fife Health Board. That led to them police staging a dawn raid and charging them under 108-year old law. They were subsequently acquitted in court. Picture shows mass demonstration at the Town Square as the trial began at the adjacent Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Twelve workers from Victoria Hospital labs staged a sit-in as part of a long-running industrial dispute with Fife Health Board. That led to them police staging a dawn raid and charging them under 108-year old law. They were subsequently acquitted in court. Picture shows mass demonstration at the Town Square as the trial began at the adjacent Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Photo: na

The Gunner Club Kirkcaldy's Christmas party

The Gunner Club Kirkcaldy's Christmas party Photo: Fife Free Press

Fife Flyers Supporters Club with players and guests at a supper dance held at Anthony's Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Fife Flyers Supporters Club with players and guests at a supper dance held at Anthony's Hotel, Kirkcaldy Photo: Fife Free Press

