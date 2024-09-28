Kirkcaldy 1982: pictures from the year that saw the launch of Alma's Skullcrusher sweets

They capture many of the people and organisations which made the news headlines in the Fife Free Press in 1982 – including the launch of Alma Confectionery’s legendary Skullcrusher sweets! They proved a huge hit across the UK and made the company a household name.
1. Kirkcaldy 1982
Patrons of Bentley's Nightscene in Kirkcaldy bring in the new year with Nairn Thistle Pipe Band Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Kirkcaldy 1982
Twelve workers from Victoria Hospital labs staged a sit-in as part of a long-running industrial dispute with Fife Health Board. That led to them police staging a dawn raid and charging them under 108-year old law. They were subsequently acquitted in court. Picture shows mass demonstration at the Town Square as the trial began at the adjacent Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Photo: na
3. Kirkcaldy 1982
The Gunner Club Kirkcaldy's Christmas party Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Kirkcaldy 1982
Fife Flyers Supporters Club with players and guests at a supper dance held at Anthony's Hotel, Kirkcaldy Photo: Fife Free Press
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.