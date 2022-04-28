Kirkcaldy memories: Maxin Cantonese restaurant was the go-to place for great food

Maxin Restaurant at the west end of the High Street was the go-to place for many people.

It opened in 1985, and, two years later, added a new upstairs dining area to meet demand for tables.

The refurbishment doubled the seating capacity at its base at 5 High Street.

Johnny Chung outside Maxin Cantonese Restaurant in Kirkcaldy

Back then, Maxin’s was owned by Johnny Chung - a familiar figure to everyone who dined there.

Maxin - the Cantonese word for sweetheart - took its cooking style in the Kwong-Tung province of China.

And its dishes proved hugely popular.

In an advertising feature in the Fife Free Press to mark the 1987 expansion, Mr Chung said: “Customers are so fond of our Cantonese meals we have had to double the seating capacity.

“Cantonese cooking has its own distinctive flavours and sauces which make it different.”

Specialities at Maxin included crab and fish recipes, and barbecue duck/