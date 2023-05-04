News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
3 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Memories of 1953 street parties as Fife prepares to celebrate the coronation of a new monarch

With the coronation of King Charles III taking place on Saturday it has sparked some memories from the last coronation.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th May 2023, 14:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:16 BST
A street party to celebrate the Queen's Coronation held in Institution Street, Kirkcaldy in 1953.A street party to celebrate the Queen's Coronation held in Institution Street, Kirkcaldy in 1953.
A street party to celebrate the Queen's Coronation held in Institution Street, Kirkcaldy in 1953.

Her Majesty the Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953. It was a grand occasion and the country celebrated her accession to the throne. Here in Fife and across the country street parties and celebrations took place.

In Kirkcaldy among those streets marking the occasion with a party were Institution Street and Sutherland Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reader Peter Martin, who shared a photograph of folk in Sutherland Street in Sinclairtown ready for celebration, recalled: “The police came in the morning to put road closed barriers up at either end of the street. They stayed for a short while to have a cup of tea with the residents who were setting up the tables ready for the celebration.”

Residents in Sutherland Street, Sinclairtown, Kirkcaldy ready for their street celebrations on June 2, 1953 for the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen.Residents in Sutherland Street, Sinclairtown, Kirkcaldy ready for their street celebrations on June 2, 1953 for the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen.
Residents in Sutherland Street, Sinclairtown, Kirkcaldy ready for their street celebrations on June 2, 1953 for the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen.
Most Popular

To mark the coronation of the King in Fife, a coronation afternoon tea is being held for invited guests in the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline on Monday. Fife Council asked members of the public to nominate deserving volunteers from across the Kingdom to be invited for the special event.

Elsewhere, some communities will be coming together to watch the coronation and to mark the occasion in some other way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Thornton there are plans for a King’s Coronation Party on Saturday afternoon, and the events from London will be screened in the Corn Exchange in Cupar. In Earlsferry there’s a coronation supper and dancing planned for the evening, and a number of churches around the Kingdom are organising events including afternoon teas.

If you’re hosting a community event in Fife to mark the coronation of our new monarch, then we’d love to see your photographs. Email them to [email protected]

Related topics:Her MajestyCharles IIIFifeMemories