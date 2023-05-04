Memories of 1953 street parties as Fife prepares to celebrate the coronation of a new monarch

A street party to celebrate the Queen's Coronation held in Institution Street, Kirkcaldy in 1953.

Her Majesty the Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953. It was a grand occasion and the country celebrated her accession to the throne. Here in Fife and across the country street parties and celebrations took place.

In Kirkcaldy among those streets marking the occasion with a party were Institution Street and Sutherland Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reader Peter Martin, who shared a photograph of folk in Sutherland Street in Sinclairtown ready for celebration, recalled: “The police came in the morning to put road closed barriers up at either end of the street. They stayed for a short while to have a cup of tea with the residents who were setting up the tables ready for the celebration.”

Residents in Sutherland Street, Sinclairtown, Kirkcaldy ready for their street celebrations on June 2, 1953 for the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen.

To mark the coronation of the King in Fife, a coronation afternoon tea is being held for invited guests in the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline on Monday. Fife Council asked members of the public to nominate deserving volunteers from across the Kingdom to be invited for the special event.

Elsewhere, some communities will be coming together to watch the coronation and to mark the occasion in some other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Thornton there are plans for a King’s Coronation Party on Saturday afternoon, and the events from London will be screened in the Corn Exchange in Cupar. In Earlsferry there’s a coronation supper and dancing planned for the evening, and a number of churches around the Kingdom are organising events including afternoon teas.