p7 pupils Heather Provan, Jordan Hamilton, Annie Simpson, Scott Anderson, Gillian Ness and Jack Smith of Sinclairtown Primary take part in Comic Relief activities in 2011.
Red Nose Day fun from around Fife over the years in pictures

Red Nose Day is back with this year’s Comic Relief fundraiser taking place on Friday, March 17, 2023.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Once again people across the country will be showing their support for the charity by wearing a Red Nose and hosting fundraising events.

The event help raise millions of pounds for Comic Relief which supports projects and organisations making a difference for people across the UK and around the world.

Over the years, people from across the Kingdom have staged some fabulous, inventive fundraisers and raised huge sums of money – as well as having lots of fun.

We dipped into our archives for just a few images for this special trip down memory lane.

A host of fun activities were held in Springfield Primary School for Red Nose Day in 2017.

1. Red Nose Day

A host of fun activities were held in Springfield Primary School for Red Nose Day in 2017. Photo: Dave Scott

Baillie Mulholland (6) and nursery pupil Callum Baldie (4), from Springfield, at the school's fundraiser in 2017.

2. Red Nose Day

Baillie Mulholland (6) and nursery pupil Callum Baldie (4), from Springfield, at the school's fundraiser in 2017. Photo: Dave Scott

Brian Cameron and Chase Schaber from Fife Flyers help promote Comic Relief in 2017 with Neil Dibble (left) and Gary Wood, directors at Specsavers.

3. Red Nose Day

Brian Cameron and Chase Schaber from Fife Flyers help promote Comic Relief in 2017 with Neil Dibble (left) and Gary Wood, directors at Specsavers. Photo: submitted

Staff at Buckhaven High School who dressed up for Red Nose Day 2011.

4. Red Nose Day

Staff at Buckhaven High School who dressed up for Red Nose Day 2011. Photo: neil doig

