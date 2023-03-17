Red Nose Day fun from around Fife over the years in pictures

Red Nose Day is back with this year’s Comic Relief fundraiser taking place on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Once again people across the country will be showing their support for the charity by wearing a Red Nose and hosting fundraising events.

The event help raise millions of pounds for Comic Relief which supports projects and organisations making a difference for people across the UK and around the world.

Over the years, people from across the Kingdom have staged some fabulous, inventive fundraisers and raised huge sums of money – as well as having lots of fun.

We dipped into our archives for just a few images for this special trip down memory lane.

1 . Red Nose Day A host of fun activities were held in Springfield Primary School for Red Nose Day in 2017. Photo: Dave Scott Photo Sales

2 . Red Nose Day Baillie Mulholland (6) and nursery pupil Callum Baldie (4), from Springfield, at the school's fundraiser in 2017. Photo: Dave Scott Photo Sales

3 . Red Nose Day Brian Cameron and Chase Schaber from Fife Flyers help promote Comic Relief in 2017 with Neil Dibble (left) and Gary Wood, directors at Specsavers. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Red Nose Day Staff at Buckhaven High School who dressed up for Red Nose Day 2011. Photo: neil doig Photo Sales