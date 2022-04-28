The doors to Panther’s, one of Kirkcaldy’s best remembered pubs, opened 35 years ago

Panther’s was a hugely popular venue in the heart of the High Street - and it brought a taste of Bavaria to the town.

The building used to be the Co-Op’s Causeway Restaurant, but it took on a whole new look when H.B. Kirkcaldy - a new firm set up by two local families - took over.

The Fife Free Press marked the opening of Panther’s with a special advertising feature on April 24, 1987.

John Baxter Jnr., Linda Hubbard and he dad Fred toast the opening of Panther's

The day to day running of the restaurant and lounge bar fell to John Baxter and Linda Hubbard, while John’s father, John Baxter Snr., and Linda’s dad, Fred, were also involved in the business.

The name Panther’s came from the coat of arms of Kirkcaldy’s twin town, Ingolstadt - hence the Bavarian style of the pub.

And given that link, it was no surprise that Grolsch beer was sold, while bar staff wore German style dresses.

Panther's lounge bar

Behind the bar, Panther’s stocked the world’s strongest Eku beer.

Drunks were also served in authentic wine decanters brought over from Germany.

The pub’s central location made it ideal for everything from coffee to a great night out.

It also had its own function room, often hosting live bands.

The official opening of Panther's pub and restaurant in Kirkcaldy - Councillor Robert King, convener of Kirkcaldy District Council with the team behind the venture.

In 1987, high teas were served on Sundays along with home baking.

Reported the Press: “Inside, the dark oak bar with its lovely wood carvings team up witty matching furniture and the upholstery throughout is in an attractive tapestry fabric.

“The theme of Bavaria is continued in the beamed ceiling set off against white walls, and taking pride of place was a mountain scene mural, especially commissioned for Panther’s and painted by Kirkcaldy artist, Fainges.

The famous mountain mural at Panther's which was painted by Kirkcaldy artist Fainges.