These 20 pictures made the headlines in the Fife Free Press in 1987

1. Memories of 1987
In March, Chris McAllister and Bill Parker won the handicap doubles tournament at the Ambassadeur Snooker Club in Kirkcaldy.. They beat Robert Duff and Dave Thomson 4-0 ibn the final.
They are pictured with Pete Rodger, controller at the Ambassadeur.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 1987
A new toddlers group launched at St Brycedale Kirk.
Pictured at one of its earliest events are toddlers Karen Stahly (2), Andrew Latto (3)
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1987
The summer of '87 saw Kirkcaldy Highland Games take place, but downpours cur the crowd numbers, and left organisers struggling to cover their costs
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1987
Cricket has always been popular in Kirkcaldy - at one stage the town boasted three clubs.
This Kirkcaldy 2nd XI team features:
Back: Tom Holland, Roger Addison, Mark Haro, Gavin Quinn, Richard Wales, Willie Thomson.
Front: Ian McKendrick (scorer), Forbes Alexander, Simon Kirkman (captain), Dave Brown and Mike Page
Photo: Fife Free Press