£1 mllion makeover of event space at leading Fife hotel now complete

A £1 million refurbishment of the largest hotel event space in Scotland is now complete and open for business.

Some 3000 sq metres of event space have been completely renovated at Fairmont St Andrews, part of the resort’s continuing multi-million-pound investment.

Fairmont St Andrews

The refresh, which started earlier in the year, includes the Ballroom and 14 meeting and event rooms. The new renovations are in addition to the recently upgraded Atrium; an integral part of the resort.

The new event space includes a refreshed interior colour palette which plays on the artistic interpretation of the surrounding bayside landscape into the core interior design motif of “Bringing the outside in.”

Elite Contract Furnishings, Craig & Rose and Bell Group delivered the concept together with the hotel’s executive committee.

John Keating, Fairmont St Andrews General Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce that the refurbishment is now complete and we look forward to welcoming local, national and international businesses and groups of all shapes and sizes.

Fairmont St Andrews

“The stylistic changes to our event space draws on the fresh colour palette of the surrounding countryside with coppers, greens and blues all reflective of our famed position sitting on the peninsula overlooking the historical and beautiful town of St Andrews.

“It has breathed new life into the resort and we are proud to offer what we believe to be the premier conference and event venue in Scotland.”