10 of the best places to get breakfast in Fife according to Google Reviews
A good breakfast is a magical thing - nothing better to set up your day than the perfect breakfast, be that pancakes, a fry up or some good old porridge.
Treating yourself to a great breakfast is something that everyone should do - if you’re not sure where to go in Fife for a great breakfast, look no further than this list.
1. The Twa Hens
"Tasty breakfast, lovely, friendly and welcoming people running the place." 4.8/5 star rating. 273 High St, Leslie, Glenrothes KY6 3AX
2. The Press Cafe and Bistro
"Try here next time you're in Cupar, wee hidden gem. Staff lovely, food great, very reasonable prices." 4.5/5 star rating. George Inn Pend, 15-17 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HA
3. Pillars of Hercules Organic Farm Shop & Cafe
"A truly organic cafe shop, great coffee, good range of food made with ingredients grown nearby." 4.5/5 star rating. Falkland, Cupar KY15 7AD
4. Tranquility Coffee House
"Had a lovely breakfast here. Very friendly staff!!" 4.6/5 star rating. 1 Waverley Rd, Kirkcaldy KY1 3NH
