13 bonfires and fireworks displays in Fife over the next week
These are all the organised bonfire and fireworks events to mark Guy Fawke’s Night that we are aware of across Fife. Have a great time if you attend any of them, and please stay safe and don’t use fireworks improperly.
1. Ceres
Friday, November 1 at Bow Butts Green, 6.30-8pm. Fireworks display organised by Ceres and District Community Council.