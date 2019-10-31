editorial image

13 bonfires and fireworks displays in Fife over the next week

These are all the organised bonfire and fireworks events to mark Guy Fawke’s Night that we are aware of across Fife. Have a great time if you attend any of them, and please stay safe and don’t use fireworks improperly.

Have a great time if you attend any of them, and please stay safe and don’t use fireworks improperly.

Friday, November 1 at Bow Butts Green, 6.30-8pm. Fireworks display organised by Ceres and District Community Council.

1. Ceres

Friday, November 1 at Bow Butts Green, 6.30-8pm. Fireworks display organised by Ceres and District Community Council.
Buy a Photo
Friday, November 1 at King George V Park, 6.30-9pm. Bonfire and fireworks display organised by the Crossford Children's Gala.

2. Crossford

Friday, November 1 at King George V Park, 6.30-9pm. Bonfire and fireworks display organised by the Crossford Children's Gala.
Buy a Photo
Saturday, November 2 at Comrie Park, 6-8pm. Fireworks display organised by Oakley Comrie Events.

3. Comrie

Saturday, November 2 at Comrie Park, 6-8pm. Fireworks display organised by Oakley Comrie Events.
Buy a Photo
Saturday, November 2 at Little Inch Farm (field north of village), 7-9pm. Bonfire and fireworks display organised by the Morison Duncan Management Committee.

4. Gauldry

Saturday, November 2 at Little Inch Farm (field north of village), 7-9pm. Bonfire and fireworks display organised by the Morison Duncan Management Committee.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4