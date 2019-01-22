150,000 customers and counting for Shopmobility in Glenrothes

Fife Shopmobility Glenrothes has welcomed its 150,000th customer since it opened 23 years ago at the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

The charity supplies equipment to people with mobility difficulties for use in the shopping malls and around the town centre.

They also offer a companion service for people who need assistance.

To mark the occasion, Janet Fraser from Glenrothes, was delighted to receive a £50 voucher donated by Kingdom Centre management team, flowers, and a certificate, from Sharron McCormick, Kingdom Shopping Centre retail marketing executive, and Fife Shopmobility Senior Support Worker Joe Gardiner.