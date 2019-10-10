1973: Dog show at Kirkcaldy’s ice rink

Kirkcaldy’s ice rink has hosted a huge variety of events over the last eight decades.

The venue now known as Fife Ice Arena, has been one of the most versatile places, opening its doors to everything from basketball and showjumping to live gigs.

This picture, from 1973,recalls another regular summer event at the rink.

The pad was turned over to Kirkcaldy and District Canine Club for its annual dog show which brought breeders and enthusiasts from across the region.

Hope they brought their poop bags ...